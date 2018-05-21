New! Hip Hop night in Harrogate at popular bar

A rare night of hip hop and rap is coming to Harrogate at one of the town’s leading independent bars.

Harrogate does Hip Hop will present new original material with a selection of some of the geratest moments from hip hop history.

Inspired by the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, it will be presented at the North Bar by the town’s longest-established music night Charm on Friday, June 15, with rapid-fire Leeds-based rapper Lence as the live the headliner.

The fiercely intelligent musican and producer is a former Harrogate resident andit will be abit of a homecoming gig.

Known for his hard-hitting beats and atmospheric videos filmed in the dead of night in the heart of urban Leeds, Lence has won acclaim for his forward-thinking lyrics and sophisticated musical backdrops – like Wu Tang-Clan meets Massive Attack with a splash of Eminem.

Lence said: “I really want to connect with the listener through passion and emotion.

“My new track The Portal follows on from my last release The Brink. For The Brink I had a clear picture in my mind of what I wanted the video to look like and I made sure the lyrics fitted it.

“I wanted The Portal to represent a new level of progression. In order to have full control I direcrted the filming myself while my usual director Imran Naushad edited the footage.

“The beats were made by a producer I’ve been working with recently called Minos.”

Audiences can all expect classic recorded tracks from the likes of Jay Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Grandmaster Flash, Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, Kanye West, A Tribe Called Quest and Run DMC.

Tickets are available now from Harrogate Theatre in person or online.