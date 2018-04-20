'Neil Diamond' act in Knaresborough this weekend

Fans of Neil Diamond are in for a huge treat in Knaresborough this weekend when one of the world’s best musical tributes to the singer pulls into town.

Following the success of the Neil Diamond Story at the Frazer Theatre in 2016, Bob Drury will return to the same venue this Saturday to celebrate Neil’s 50-year recording career with his brand new one-man stage show Viva Neil Diamond.

And the new show will be packed with the big hits.

Bob said: “From the outset I knew that it would be attention to detail that would make these shows stand out.

“For me this didn’t mean black wigs or hair dye but a real focus on those iconic songs so I could get as close as possible to Neil’s amazing sound.”

A highly accomplished guitarist as well as a singer, Bob has been travelling with his Neil Diamond show for the past nine years delighting audiences with his incredible sound-alike vocals.

As well as his UK tours, Bob Drury has performed at venues throughout the world.

In January 2015 he performed for the American Neil Diamond Fan Club in Nashville, USA and has also been featured in a US movie called Diamond Mountain.

Among the hits fans can expect are Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love on the Rocks, America, Hello Again, Play Me, Beautiful Noise, Song Sung Blue, I’m A Believer and Red Red Wine.