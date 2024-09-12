National Album Day 2024: Spice Girls, and The Rolling Stones among this year’s limited reissues - full list

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 12:34 BST
National Album Day returns on October 19 2024, with this year's choice selection of reissues including limited vinyl runs of All Saints, The Rolling Stones, Babyshambles and Spice Girls.placeholder image
National Album Day returns on October 19 2024, with this year's choice selection of reissues including limited vinyl runs of All Saints, The Rolling Stones, Babyshambles and Spice Girls. | Canva/National Album Day
All Saints, Spice Girls and Babyshambles some of the reissues in store for National Album Day 2024 ⏺
  • National Album Day returns for another year, taking place on October 19 2024.
  • Among some of the big reissues planned are Spice Girls’ debut album “Spice,” The Rolling Stones’ “Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out” and The Specials self-titled album.
  • Here’s the full list of this year’s releases, including those that are available for pre-order from today.

National Album Day 2024 has released their list of reissues set for release this year, as some of the greatest works from British musicians get a well-deserved reissue next month.

Launched in 2018, and this year taking place on 19th October 2024 with a theme of Great British Groups, National Album Day is organised jointly by UK independent and major record labels association, the BPI, and ERA, the digital entertainment and retail association, representing the nation’s music retailers and digital/streaming platforms.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day looks to celebrate the art of the album, the event draws on the backing of the wider music community, including artists, record labels, independent specialist and online music retailers, streaming and digital music services, album platforms, music trade associations, including AIM, and all those who share a love of the album. 

Of the reissue highlights this year on offer comes two of Britain’s biggest girl groups having their debut albums given a new lease of life, with Spice Girls’ “Spice” and All Saints’ self-titled debut being reissued on clear and green 12” vinyl respectively - hopefully giving Taylor Swift’s numerous “The Tortured Poets Department” variants a run for their money.

The spirit of Cool Britannia continues this year also, as Suede’s critically acclaimed “Dog Man Star” and “Homegrown” by Dodgy, while those preferring something a little more post-punk-esque will be happy to see The Wedding Present, The Slits and The Fall all with reissues this year.

National Album Day 2024 - full list of reissues

National Album Day returns on October 19 2024, with this year's choice selection of reissues including limited vinyl runs of All Saints, The Rolling Stones, Babyshambles and Spice Girls.placeholder image
National Album Day returns on October 19 2024, with this year's choice selection of reissues including limited vinyl runs of All Saints, The Rolling Stones, Babyshambles and Spice Girls. | Canva/National Album Day

Available for pre-order from September 12 2024

Available for purchase on 19th October from 8am

Vinyl enthusiasts might be interested in the expanded edition of The Rolling Stones "Get Your Ya-Ya's Out," being released for a limited run this National Album Day.placeholder image
Vinyl enthusiasts might be interested in the expanded edition of The Rolling Stones "Get Your Ya-Ya's Out," being released for a limited run this National Album Day. | National Album Day

National Album Day takes place in record stores across the United Kingdom on October 19 2024; for more information or a list of stores participating, visit the National Album Day website.

Related topics:BoostMusicVinylAlbumsSuede

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice