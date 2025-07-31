My Oxford Year was filmed at some iconic locations 👀

My Oxford Year is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy.

The movie is based on a novel by the same name.

But who is in the cast and where was it filmed?

Netflix is warning viewers to ‘prepare to laugh and cry’ with its latest original movie: My Oxford Year.

The romantic comedy is filmed and set at the world famous university. It follows an American woman who finds love while studying in Oxford.

Directed by one of the minds behind The Inbetweeners, My Oxford Year will be released on Netflix today (August 1). But who is in the cast?

What is My Oxford Year about?

The preview for the film, via Netflix’s Tudum blog , reads: “When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfill a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local Jamie who profoundly alters both of their lives.”

Who is in the cast of My Oxford Year?

The movie features a cast including Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, who play the lead roles of Anna and Jamie. The full line-up includes:

Sofia Carson as Anna De La Vega

Corey Mylchreest as Jamie Davenport

Dougray Scott as William Davenport, Jamie's father

Catherine McCormack as Antonia Davenport, Jamie's mother

Harry Trevaldwyn as Charlie Butler

Hugh Coles as Ridley

Poppy Gilbert as Cecelia Knowles

Barney Harris as Ian

Sofia had her first breakthrough on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally in a guest role. She went on to play Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, in the Descendants films.

My Oxford Year is not her first role on Netflix - having had parts in the romantic film Purple Hearts in 2022. She was also in the hit thriller movie Carry-On at the end of 2024.

Corey is best known for playing King George III in Netflix’s period miniseries Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. It is a prequel to the blockbuster romance show.

He also played Adonis in season one of Netflix’s The Sandman. He appeared in the very first episode of the show.

Mylchreest said: “I have a friend that studied for uni in Oxford, and so there was a period of my life where I was going up and getting the train to Oxford quite frequently. I chose not to visit all the locations where we would be filming because I wanted to save my honest reaction to witnessing the magic of Oxford for the first time, for once the cameras were rolling.”

Where was My Oxford Year filmed?

Set in Oxford, Netflix did actually shoot the movie on location in the famous historical city. Filming took place at iconic locations like Magdalen College, St Hugh's College and Hertford College.

Part of the movie was also shot in Windsor and principal photography took place in 2024. If you are familiar with Oxford, you may want to keep a close watch to see if you can spot any of the locations.

