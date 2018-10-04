Will the back row please step forward?

The principal wind players, usually hidden at the back of the orchestra, will take centre stage at Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra’s first concert of the new season.

Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante for four winds showcases the oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn, each taking turns in starring and supportive roles.

The concert is on Saturday October 13 at 7.30pm in the Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

It will open with a miniature Symphony by Mozart (No.32) and close with Debussy’s Suite Bergamasque et Danse, featuring the ever-popular tune Clair de lune (Moonlight).

The orchestra will be repeating this concert on the afternoon of Sunday October 14 at the Galtres Centre in Easingwold, bringing the experience of a live orchestral performance to a wider audience.

This is Harrogate’s semi-professional chamber orchestra, giving three concerts each year and accompanying choral societies around the area.

The orchestra is keen to support young musicians in the area, many of whom will go on to a career in music.

It gives them the chance to gain invaluable experience on the concert platform.

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra has recently welcomed new members to its ranks but is always looking for more players – particularly to enhance its string section.

Interested musicians can visit www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk to find out more or come to meet members at the concert.

Tickets are available in advance from the website www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal).

They can also be bought at P&C Music in Harrogate and Castlegate Books in Knaresborough and on the door priced at £12 for adults (£11 in advance by Paypal), £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free. Season tickets are £30.

Other concert dates include February 16 and July 13. Programmes have yet to be announced.