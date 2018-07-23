Ten Strings in concert at All Saints’, Ripley

Sicilian musicians Marianatalia Ruscica, violinist, and Davide Sciacca, guitarist, will be performing at All Saints’ Church, Ripley, on Friday August 3 at 7.30pm.

Ten Strings began their collaboration in 2012 which led to a repertoire of classical works from the early 19th Century, including Niccolo Paganini and Mauro Guiliana.

Their concert also includes more contemporary works from Andrea Amici, Guiseppe Torrisi and Roberto Cipollina.

Marianatalia and Davide music is always warmly received by audiences and critics alike.

In 2014 they first appeared in the UK, playing at prestigious venues as well as appearing on numerous TV and Radio programmes.

In 2016 they performed at Balmoral in the presence of the Queen, Prince Charles and other members of the Royal family.

In 2018 they debuted in the USA performing for Culture Connection in New York.

They currently teach violin and guitar at the Conservatoires in Caltanissetta and Caltagirone as well as high schools in Sicily.

This is the fourth year Marianatalia and Davide have performed at All Saints.

There is no entry fee for the concert but donations to cover the cost of wine and canapés 10 Strings performers and church funds are welcome.