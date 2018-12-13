Surprises in store at band’s festive concerts

The Brighouse and Rastrick band have some Christmas surprises up their sleeve when they make their welcome return for this year’s Fanfare for Christmas concerts at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Saturday, December 22 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The world-famous band are well known for their superlative musicianship and will be filling the magnificent Royal Hall in Harrogate with some sizzling arrangements of the Christmas classics.

They are joined on stage by the singers of Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society, joining forces for some beautiful Christmas carols, as well as a unique medley of music from one of the Gilbert and Sullivan favourites, Iolanthe.

The choir will also be covering music from two more modern stage musicals, Sweet Charity and Guys and Dolls.

The programme also includes some of the best known Christmas favourites including the Nutcracker ballet by Tchaikovsky and Midnight Sleighride by Prokofiev.

There will be a sumptuous arrangement of Fantasia on Auld Lang Syne featuring soloist Chris Robertson on the euphonium.

Tuba soloist David Hebb brings a Disney classic to life with the Bare Necessities while in the matinee, tenor horn player, Andy Moore, is the soloist in the haunting Peter Graham work A Time For Peace.

This year’s two concerts have the added local ingredient of an appearance from Harrogate’s Tewit Youth Band, coming up on stage in the second half to join their musical heroes. The Junior Band will play in the afternoon matinee at 2.30pm, with the Intermediate Band starring at 7.30pm.

There is a real family feel to the Royal Hall Christmas Concerts this year – the audience will be get a chance to join with the choir and band in two rousing Christmas carols – and, as a special offer, tickets are free for accompanied children under 16.

The two Royal Hall concerts on Saturday, December 22 at the Royal Hall are at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Tickets are £16.50 with the usual concessions including free tickets for carers.

They can be booked in person at the Harrogate Theatre Box Office, Oxford Street, Harrogate, by calling 01423 502 116 or online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk