Rock up with girl with golden harp

A harpist who played at the wedding of William and Kate is to perform in Harrogate. She will be accompanied by Rock Up and Sing!

The North Yorkshire-based choir is hosting a Christmas concert at the Royal Hall in collaboration with harpist Claire Jones and composer Chris Marshall.

YThe 100-strong outfit made uo of singers from Harrogate and Skipton will be on stage to accompany Claire, Chris and their orchestra at the one-off event on Sunday December 23.

Claire is a former Royal Harpist to the Prince of Wales and is one of today’s best-known classical musicians, giving concerts with leading orchestras around the world. In 2012, she topped the Classical Charts with Girl with the Golden Harp.

Chris is an accomplished percussionist as well as a composer and arranger.

The Harrogate concert will feature the premier of his new festive arrangement Nativity.

Rock Up and Sing! director Rhiannon Gayle said: “We are over the moon to be hosting this very special festive concert in collaboration with Claire and Chris. It promises to be a magical evening of modern and traditional tunes, including Ladies in Lavender, Toss the Feathers, Scarborough Fair and themes from Love Actually and Romeo and Juliet.

“We’ll also be singing some Christmas carols which the audience will be more than welcome to join in with.

Tickets at Harrogate Theatre box office or visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk