Local talent set to shine at 2018 Harrogate International Youth Festival

Organisers of the 45th anniversary of the Harrogate International Youth Festival are thrilled at the line up of local talent set to take the stage.

The event is at the Royal Hall on Easter Saturday.

On the bill for the matinee: Tewit Youth Band, Harrogate Youth Wind Orchestra, St Aidan’s Symphonic Wind Band and Orchestra, St Aelred’s Irish Dancing Group, Harrogate Grammar School’s Barbershop choir, Harrogate Sea Cadets and Katrina Hughes Dance School.

Also performing in the matinee: four primary schools sing as one choir. They are Pannal Primary School, Grove Road Primary School, New Park Primary Academy and Richard Taylor C of E Primary School.

Festival chairmanCraig Ratcliffe said: “Just like previous years, we’ve been amazed by the enthusiasm and commitment to Harrogate International Youth Festival and the concert programmes look absolutely fantastic.

“We’re also delighted that an orchestra from Bolivia will also be performing with our local youngsters as part of the event.

“However, it’s the Jazz night that many our followers look forward to each year and, like most years, we expect this to sell out.

“Not only do we have the fantastic Jazz bands from St John Fishers, St Aidan’s and Harrogate High School this year – but we also welcome back the popular Harrogate Youth Jazz Orchestra led by new band director James Gregg.”

The jazz orchestra is a senior youth ensemble as part of the Harrogate Music Centre, established for more than 30 years, offering opportunities to students who wish to explore jazz technique and repertoire.The ensemble consists of about 20 members: eight saxophones, four trombones and five trumpets plus three in the rhythm section.

The band plays from a large library of music ranging from traditional big band numbers to more contemporary music. Band favourites include Birdland, YMCA, Hawaii 5-0 and Eye of the Tiger.

The jazz orchestrqa regularly perform concerts throughout the year as well as jazz venues and cafes in the area. Up and coming gigs that you can spot them at include the Knaresborough Bed Race in June.

Tickets for both the gala matinee show at 2pm and the Jazz Night starting at 7pm on Saturday March 31 at the Royal Hall can be purchasd from the Harrogate Theatre Box Officer.

To book tickets online click here or call 01423 502116.