Keane's Tom Chaplin brings his Music of Queen concert to Harrogate

Following an unprecedented response to his concert recorded at the London Palladium for BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night Is Music Night series, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin is taking his celebration of Queen's music on the road,

Backed by the same 24-piece Leo Green Orchestra that accompanied him at The Palladium, Chaplin will perform an array of hits including Somebody To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Killer Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody as he celebrates the life and music of one of the most enduring bands of all time.

The six-date tour includes a stop at Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday April 27.

Tickets on sale now at 01423 502116