Harrogate village to host Beatles legend

A truly special night for music fans is taking place in Hampsthwaite near Harrogate shortly with a legend who’s been closer to The Beatles, David Bowie and Elton John at their peak than all but a tiny handful of people on the planet.

An Evening with…Ken Scott has been organised by Hampsthwaite Action Group and will see the legendary producer in conversation with the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.



Ken is a renowned and much respected record producer, engineer and hampsthwaite resident whose name has appeared on the back of over ¼ billion recordings over the past five decades, having worked with musicians such as The Beatles, David Bowie, Elton John, and Duran Duran.



Now passing on his experince to students to Leeds Beckett University, Scott first joined EMI as a teenager.



As well as engineering The Beatles, Scott was a key figure in the studio on classic albums by Elton John, Pink Floyd, Procol Harum and Duran Duran.



As a producer, Scott made his name with David Bowie (on Hunky Dory, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Aladdin Sane and Pinups), Supertramp (Crime of the Century and Crisis? What Crisis?), Devo, Kansas, The Tubes, Level 42, plus key jazz rock albums by Mahavishnu Orchestra and Stanley Clarke.



At this very special fundraising event at Hampsthwaite Village Hall on Friday, September 7, Ken will talk about his long and successful career in the recording industry in London, Los Angeles and Nashville, focusing on The Beatles’ White Album, David Bowie’s Hunky Dory and Elton John’s Honky Chateau.



There will also be an opportunity to enjoy an authentic audio and listening experience of Ken’s recordings on vintage hi fi equipment courtesy of ‘Vinyl Sessions’ together with the chance to bid for some unique music memorabilia in a special auction.



Tickets are available now from the Hampsthwaite Village Store and from Hampsthwaite Action Group on 01423 771913.

