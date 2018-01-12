Harrogate venue's live treat for Tom Petty fans

One of Harrogate’s best and most intimate venues gets back into the swing of things in the New Year with a double bill featuring award-winning Southern Companion shortly.

Taking place on Friday, January 26 at Warehouse Recording Co off Wetherby Road, this five-piece Americana/Alt Country band from are described as being for “fans of Tom Petty, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Black Crowes.”

Having played together on and off for over 20 years in various projects, (and individually as session musicians for famous acts such as Tom Jones, Rumer, James Morrison and Lana Del Ray), they eventually got together to create The Southern Companion’s debut album in 2015, the highly acclaimed 1000 Days of Rain.

The other part of this doubloe bill features Tom Blackwell, the heartfelt and prolific singer-songwriter influenced by country, gospel, soul, blues and American folk music.

The talented musician from Manchester is equally highly regarded, especially by BBC Radio 2 broadcasting legend Bob Harris who has made Warehouse Recording Co his northern base for the last 18 months, partly to record his Under and his Under the Apple Tree live music sessions for his YouTube channel.

Doors open at 7pm and, as always, there will be liquid refreshment available from Bob’s ownbar - known as Whispering Bob’s Bar Americana.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.