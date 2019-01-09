Harrogate’s Sunday Series gets under way this weekend

Pianist Louis Schwizgebel gets the Harrogate International Festivals’ Sunday Series under way on Sunday January 13.

He wil will play a crowd-pleasing programme of Schubert and Chopin, featuring the favoured 24 Préludes and Schubert’s 4 Impromptus.

“I did this when I first wanted to play a piece that I really, really love and feel a great connection with; Schubert is one of my favourite composers. It’s poetic and it’s the kind of music that would be played in an intimate setting, it’s not a programme for a big concert hall, but has an intimate atmosphere.

“I hope audiences will be touched by the programme because it’s the type of piece that touches me the most, so I hope I can translate that.”

Louis Schwizgebel will be at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, on Sunday at 11am.

Book online at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com Box Office: 01423 562 303.