Delight as Ben and Paul join in season opener

Harrogate Choral Society is kicking off its new concert season in grand style with a feast of music by Mozart at 7.30 on Saturday October 20 at the Royal Hall.

The Magic of Mozart concert will be supported by the Manchester Camerata orchestra and internationally experienced soloists.

It will also feature the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year finalist, horn player Ben Goldscheider.

Since then, he has performed at numerous venues including the Berlin Philharmonie, Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre, and London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he made his BBC Proms Debut in 2018.

Conducting the choir and orchestra and celebrating his 30th anniversary as the choir’s president will be broadcaster, former bass in the King’s Singers – and the lowest frog on a Paul McCartney single – Brian Kay.

“Ben performed Mozart’s 4th Horn Concerto (think Flanders and Swann) with me in the Albert Hall and I thought it would be exciting to do it again,” said Brian.

Paul Jackson, co-chairman of the Harrogate Choral Society says “It’s always a joy for us when Brian comes to take our rehearsals, lead us through workshops and conduct our concerts. We’re delighted to be welcoming him once again.”

The choir will sing Mozart’s Missa Brevis and the Requiem, with soloists Sarah Power, soprano, Angharad Lyddon, mezzo, Guy Elliot, tenor, and Jake Muffet, bass.

Manchester Camerata will perform Divertimento for Strings.

The choir will continue its initiative launched last year in celebration of its 70th anniversary, to support local charities.

Last season a total of £1,700 was donated from ticket sales alone and the nominated charity for the Mozart concert is Disability Action Yorkshire.

Tickets costing £15 to £20 (£5 for students, under 16s and the unwaged) are available from the Harrogate Theatre box office: 01423 502116 or online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk