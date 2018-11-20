Clare Teal and big band swing into Harrogate Theatre

Celebrated jazz vocalist Clare Teal brings her energetic and swinging nine-piece ensemble to Harrogate with Swings the Thing.

This new show sees award- winning vocalist and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal and her musicians traverse a landscape of timeless and sparkling material, with standards from the grand masters of the Great American Song Book, Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hart to witty and urbane song stylists of the 50s and 60s Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh and Dave Brubeck, there’s always a nod to more contemporary writers and originals too.

This ensemble built to demonstrate the power of the big band age, packed with fantastic jazz players capable of taking flight at any given moment, gives a great backdrop for Clare to communicate her eclectic songbook.

Clare Teal is at Harrogate Theatre on Friday February 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502 116