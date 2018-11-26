Brassy but classy – Onyx quintet to shine at church

Onyx Brass, described by the BBC Music Magazine as “easily the classiest brass ensemble in Britain”, will be performing for the Cathedral Concert Society on Monday December 10 at 7.30 in Sharow Church.

The quintet, which is celebrating 25 years of music making, is made up of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba.

It has transformed our understanding and appreciation of the role of brass ensembles in baroque music .

The programme brings together Onyx’s “most loved and cherished repertoire”.

It has been designed to demonstrate how the brass ensemble evolved in the 17th and 18th centuries with contrasting compositions by Dowland, Monteverdi, Tallis and Bach.

These are juxtaposed with more modern compositions by Shostakovich and Tim Jackson.

Tim is the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal horn and the ensemble’s composer-in-association.

His compositions demonstrate his versatility and sense of humour

In his introduction to the programme, the tuba player, David Gordon explained “the Golden Age is a time when brass ensemble playing became important and spiritual. It was religious and became associated with the divine for at least 100 to 150 years”.

The Cathedral Concert Society chairman Roger Higson said: “We are delighted to host the UK’s premier brass quintet in a special programme which has been designed to demonstrate its role in serious chamber music, presented in an entertaining and articulate style. It is not just another brass band.”.

Tickets costing £17 (£5 for students and free if under 18) are available on line at www.riponconcerts.co.uk, the Little Ripon Book Shop, Harrogate Theatre and the Tourist Information Centres in Ripon, Harrogate and Knaresborough as well as at the door (£18).

It’s not too late to sign up as a member with access to the remaining four concerts in the series.