Ease up on fuel consumption during the 2026 UK music festival season if you’re in Yorkshire.

There happens to be a fair few taking place throughout the region that don’t require too much travel on the motorways.

Here’s our pick of 17 music festivals coming back to the area in 2026, and when you can get tickets to them.

Yorkshire folk - we are pretty lucky to have several festivals taking place either a stone’s throw away from our doorsteps (if you’re in Leeds), or a short journey to one of the other locations around the region.

Though you may be familiar with some of the bigger live music events that take place around the area - Leeds Festival and Slam Dunk for example - there are numerous more that take place annually that are just as important to their respective musical communities as Leeds Festival is for rock, rap, pop... it’s a gamut of styles on offer at Bramham Park these days.

To help you plan for the 2026 festival season, we’ve taken a look at 17 of those events taking place ‘just around the corner’ for many Yorkshire music lovers: from festivals dedicated to tribute acts to family-friendly weekends where you won’t have to worry too much about errant swear words being used around the little ones.

Too much, being the operative word.

While some events have already announced their dates for 2026, others have yet to do so - but rest assured, the regularity of those festivals in particular means that, barring a last-minute announcement of a fallow year, you can expect them to return in the new year.

So what caught our eye in Yorkshire in terms of music festivals, and are there tickets available for any of them yet

What festivals are taking place in Yorkshire in 2026?

Confirmed festival dates

Mint Festival (Leeds)

Revellers attend Mint Festival - considered Yorkshire’s largest dance festival and taking place once again in May next year. | MiNT Festival

Dates: May 2-3

Location: Newsam Green Farm, Leeds

What is it?: Mint Festival is Yorkshire's largest dance music festival. It's an 18+ event that features a mix of house, techno, and other electronic music genres across multiple stages, promising a high-energy and immersive experience.

The festival is renowned for attracting a world-class lineup of DJs and artists, with past performers including global sensations like Peggy Gou, Joseph Capriati, and Amelie Lens, alongside UK favourites such as Seth Troxler, Patrick Topping, and Eats Everything.

Are tickets available yet?: Tickets are available now from the Mint Festival website

Beverley Folk Festival (Beverley, East Yorkshire)

Dates: May 22-24

Location: Various venues across Beverley, East Yorkshire

What is it?: A celebration of traditional and contemporary folk music in the picturesque market town of Beverley. It's a key event for fans of the genre, offering a mix of concerts, sessions, and workshops.

The festival has a long and celebrated history of hosting some of the biggest names in folk, including Billy Bragg, The Proclaimers, Seth Lakeman, and Eliza Carthy. It also consistently champions new talent and traditional sounds, creating a unique and welcoming community atmosphere.

Are tickets available yet?: Tickets are currently available through the Beverley Folk Festival website.

DonnyFest (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Dates: June 6

Location: Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

What is it?: A large-scale music festival that promises to bring a variety of top-class live music to Doncaster. The festival has a strong track record of securing impressive headliners from across the UK music scene, with recent performers including James Bay, Heather Small, and Tom Meighan.

DonnyFest also showcases the best of local talent on its busker and acoustic stages, making it a great day out for fans of both major acts and emerging artists.

Are tickets available yet?: Tickets are currently on sale through the DonnyFest website.

Wentfest (Hooton Lodge Farm, South Yorkshire)

Dates: June 13

Location: Hooton Lodge Farm

What is it?: A community-focused festival with a party atmosphere, Wentfest has a strong history of booking well-known acts from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Previous performers have included pop icons such as Blue, Kim Wilde, Heather Small, and Tony Hadley.

The festival also supports local talent and features a full comedy tent and DJ tents, making it a well-rounded and family-friendly day out.

Are tickets available yet?: Tickets are available now through the Wentfest website.

Towerfest Country Music Festival (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Towerfest celebrated their 16th anniversary earlier this year, with the Selby-based festival still going strong into 2026. | Provided

Dates: June 18-21

Location: Drax Sports And Social Club, Selby

What is it?: As the North of England's premier open-air country music festival, Towerfest is a celebration of all things country. The festival is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to featuring both well-known and emerging artists from the British country music scene.

Previous performers have included respected acts like Chris Raddings, The Henry Smith Band, and The Dolby Gang, as well as showcase artists like Johnny Flinton. In addition to live music, the festival offers line dancing and a wide range of country-themed activities.

Are tickets available yet? Tickets are available to buy now through the Towerfest website.

Livefields Festival (Birstall, West Yorkshire)

Dates: July 11

Location: Oakwell Hall Country Park

What is it?: Livefields is a premier festival celebrating the legacy of music's greatest stars through the UK's top tribute acts. The festival has a reputation for booking highly-rated tribute bands that deliver authentic and high-energy performances.

Past line-ups have featured acts such as Oasish, Don't Stop Queen Now, and Fore Fighters, celebrating the music of Oasis, Queen, and Foo Fighters. The festival also includes performances by 90s dance legends like N-Trance and Cappella, and it consistently supports the best local and up-and-coming talent.

Are tickets available yet? Early Bird tickets are currently available through the Livefields website.

Staxtonbury Family Music Festival (Staxton, North Yorkshire)

Dates: July 17-19

Location: Staxton, near Scarborough

What is it?: Staxtonbury is a beloved family-run festival known for its friendly, safe, and fun atmosphere. It is a fantastic showcase of local Yorkshire talent, giving a platform to hundreds of artists and bands over the years. Previous line-ups have featured a mix of local favourites and well-known acts, including The Sherlocks and Toploader.

With multiple stages, a focus on local bands and food, and numerous activities for children, it's a perfect weekend for families looking for a relaxed festival experience.

Are tickets available yet? Tickets are available to purchase through the Staxtonbury Family Music Festival website.

Tramlines Festival (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Sheffield legend Jarvis Cocker brought delight to 50,000 Tramlines fans in 2025. Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune

Dates: July 17-19

What is it?: Tramlines is Sheffield's biggest city-based music festival, renowned for its eclectic and diverse lineup. Starting as a free, multi-venue festival across the city, it has evolved into a major ticketed event that maintains a strong connection to its local roots.

Past headliners have included a mix of rock, pop, and indie legends such as Pulp, The Courteeners, Kasabian, and Madness. The festival is also celebrated for supporting homegrown talent like The Reytons and Reverend and The Makers, and for its commitment to a wide range of genres, from hip-hop and dance to comedy.

Are tickets available yet? Tier 3 ticketing is currently available through the Tramlines website.

Kendal Calling (Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria)

Dates: July 30 - August 2

Location: Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria

What is it? : Kendal Calling is a multi-award-winning festival known for its diverse lineup, friendly atmosphere, and stunning setting in the Lake District. While it is located just outside Yorkshire, it has a massive following among music fans from the region.

Over the years, the festival has hosted some of the biggest names in music across multiple genres, including headliners like Blossoms, Royal Blood, Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Courteeners. The event also features a variety of stages, a dedicated family area, comedy tents, and a strong focus on celebrating a mix of music, arts, and community.

Are tickets available yet? Tickets are currently available through the Kendal Calling website.

Tribfest (Driffield, East Yorkshire)

Dates: August 21-23

Location: Sledmere House

What is it?: Billed as the world's biggest tribute band festival, Tribfest is a weekend of music celebrating legendary artists. It is renowned for creating an "ultimate fantasy festival line-up" where attendees can see a wide range of genres.

Past lineups have featured a vast array of tribute acts, including The Bohemians (a tribute to Queen), Oaces (Oasis), Totally Tina (Tina Turner), The Foos Fighters (Foo Fighters), and Abba Revival (ABBA). The festival also offers a variety of other entertainment, including comedy marquees, an unsigned artists stage, and a silent disco.

Are tickets available yet? Tickets are currently available to buy through the Tribfest website.

Leeds Festival (Leeds)

Unpeople on the Introducing stage at Leeds Festival 2025

Dates: August 27-30

Location: Bramham Park

What is it?: Leeds Festival is one of the UK's most iconic rock, indie, and alternative music festivals. It runs in tandem with the Reading Festival, sharing a lineup of huge international headliners and a diverse range of genres. Throughout its history, it has been a launchpad for legendary artists and a stage for some of the biggest names in music.

Past headliners and notable acts have included Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Pulp, Green Day, and Blink-182. In recent years, it has continued to diversify its line-up to include major hip-hop and pop acts like Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Travis Scott, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the festival scene.

Are tickets available yet? Early Bird ticketing opened earlier this week - for more information, check out our article on the ticketing process.

Festivals with 2026 Dates Not Yet Confirmed

Live at Leeds: In the City

A multi-venue festival that takes over the city centre of Leeds, often held in the autumn. It's an excellent event for discovering new and emerging indie talent - the 2025 edition is scheduled to take place on November 15 2025, so expect a similar date for 2026’s iteration

Live at Leeds: In the Park

What is it?: The larger, outdoor counterpart to the city-based festival, Live at Leeds: In the Park is a one-day event with a focus on bigger indie, pop, and rock acts. It has quickly become a highlight of the city's music calendar, bringing a classic festival feel to the stunning Temple Newsam grounds.

The festival is known for its impressive line-ups, featuring past headliners such as Two Door Cinema Club, The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Sam Fender. Recent years have seen it expand to include legendary names like Manic Street Preachers, pop stars like Natasha Bedingfield, and rising hometown heroes like Yard Act, making for a diverse and exciting mix of music.

Slam Dunk Festival (Leeds)

Enter Shikari brought a thrilling end to Slam Dunk Festival 2023

What is it?: Slam Dunk is one of the UK's premier alternative music festivals, focusing on pop-punk, rock, and emo. It has evolved from a club night in Leeds into a two-site festival that attracts fans from all over the country. The festival is renowned for its powerhouse line-ups, with past headliners including Fall Out Boy, You Me At Six, The All-American Rejects, and A Day To Remember. It is also celebrated for bringing back beloved bands from the 2000s and for giving a stage to rising stars in the alternative music scene

Clamlines Festival (Sheffield, South Yorkshire):

What is it?: Clamlines is the vibrant, independent fringe festival that runs alongside the larger Tramlines Festival. Hosted by the independent record label and venue Delicious Clam, it's known for its raw, high-energy atmosphere and focus on grassroots talent.

The festival brings a mix of punk, indie, and alternative acts to a single, sweat-soaked room. Past performers have included local favourites like Mock Tudors and a diverse range of artists from the UK's DIY scene, such as Jade Hairpins and Irked, making it a key event for discovering your next favourite band.

Swaledale Festival (Yorkshire Dales)

What is it?: A truly unique festival that celebrates music, arts, and guided walks within the spectacular landscape of the Yorkshire Dales. It is known for its wide-ranging program that includes classical music, jazz, brass bands, folk, and world music.

The festival has a history of attracting world-class talent, with past performers including renowned artists like John Williams, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and Dame Emma Kirkby, alongside local brass bands and up-and-coming artists. Events take place in charming and intimate venues like village churches and halls, with a strong emphasis on celebrating the natural beauty and history of the area.

Holmfirth Folk Festival (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

What is it?: Holmfirth Folk Festival is a vibrant celebration of traditional and contemporary folk music that takes over the entire town. Known for its friendly, community-oriented atmosphere, the festival prides itself on its accessibility and welcoming vibe.

While the festival has hosted internationally renowned acts like The Unthanks and Show of Hands, its heart lies in the many free performances, street parades, and workshops that showcase a huge variety of folk traditions, including Morris dancing and ceilidhs

Are you the organiser of a music festival in Yorkshire and want to be included in an updated version of this article? Drop the writer of the piece an email for a potential inclusion in the future.