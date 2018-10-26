Museum sets out to nurture young scientists and engineers

Free events will gather steam at a museum to help inspire budding engineers and scientists.

As part of the Government’s Year of Engineering the National Railway Museum in York, is hosting themed events during half term, until November 4.

Among headlining performers this year, is award-winning science presenter, author and rapper Jon Chase who returns for a second year, to treat audiences to live hip-hop that covers everything from steam to science and space travel.

There will also be a host of other exciting activities for young people to explore, including the chance to design your own robot railway, to take part in pop-up science shows and to discover how signals work in a Screwball Signals marble maze.

New for 2018 is Izzy’s Incredible Adventure – an interactive live show where the audience is invited to help Izzy reach for the stars, finding out how rockets, hot air balloons and hovercrafts work.

For the musically-minded, electronic dance music pioneer and creator of Sonic Pi, Sam Aaron, will be hosting hands-on coding workshops in the Great Hall.

Future Engineers will also feature guest displays and pop-up exhibitions from the Science Museum (Our Lives in Data) and the Institution of Civil Engineering (Invisible Superheroes) as well as the chance to meet real engineers working on some of the UK’s biggest projects.

Lynne Minett, Head of Learning and Events at the National Railway Museum said: “Future Engineers is back for a third year and we have an exciting line up of free shows and activities for families to enjoy over half term.

“We have a mix of new and returning headline acts including award-winning science rapper Jon Chase, coding workshops and your chance to build a robot railway.”

“As well as providing great entertainment, we are hoping to ignite a spark of interest in young people.”