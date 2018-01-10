Much-loved Harrogate venue celebrates massive birthday

Harrogate Theatre is to mark its 118th birthday tonight, Thursday with a celebratory party.

Guests will mingle with the cast and crew of the theatre’s current hit panto, Beauty and the Beast in the Victorian venue’s lovely Circle Bar.

It first opened on January 1, 1900 with a gala charity concert for British soldiers in the Boer War.

It's next show just two days later was its very first annual pantomime!

Harrogate Theatre, or The Grand Opera House, as it was then called, was designed by famous British architect Frank Tugwell who also designed the Futurist Theatre in Scarborough and the Savoy Theatre in London.