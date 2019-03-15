Medieval theme for Royal Armouries this Easter

Keep the whole family entertained this Easter Holidays at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds with an action-packed programme of medieval themed events and activities.

From the March 30-April 14 the museum will be bringing Medieval England to life with activities for all ages, including sword schools for little knights, have-a-go archery, daily storytelling performances and live combat demonstrations.

On April 6 and 7 the Armouries’ impressive outdoor arena will be transformed into a battlefield to give visitors an insight into the brutal Wars of the Roses.

Over the weekend the arena will become a ‘living museum’ and battlefield as historical interpreters decipher the history of the conflict. Twice a day the arena will become a battlefield for a re-enactment of a medieval skirmish from the Yorkshire battles of Towton and Dinting Dale.

Ahead of the museum’s annual International Jousting Tournament (April 19-22) on April 13 and 14, visitors can get up close to the action at A Day of Knights and see the knights from Team UK in training.

The sessions will take children behind-the-scenes to meet the knights and learn what it takes to be a jousting champion, as well as meeting the real stars of the show – the horses of Atkinson Action Horses.

Over the weekend visitors can also buy tickets to Tournament Training, taking place twice a day in the museum’s outdoor arena.

Mark Jackson, Events & Informal Learning Manager, Royal Armouries added: “Our programme of events will give visitors a real insight into Medieval England, allowing people to get up close to famous battles and learn what it took to be a warrior.”