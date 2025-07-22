MasterChef is on the lookout for new judges after both Gregg Wallace and John Torode were axed by the long-running BBC series. The duo were dropped after investigations by the Beeb.

The pair had been judges on the show since it was revived in 2005 - but it was announced last Wednesday (July 15) complaints against both had been upheld by the BBC. Wallace faced accusations of sexual harassment, while Torode was sacked after an allegation of him using “an extremely racist term” was upheld, BBC News reported .

Grace Dent had previously been announced as stepping in for Wallace on the 2025 series of Celebrity MasterChef. However now the Beeb are looking for two judges and plenty of major names have been rumoured.

A couple of frontrunners have emerged according to the bookies and the latest odds feature some very high profile celebrity chefs and presenters. The list of favourites, via Gambling.com , looks like this:

1 . Marcus Wareing - 7/2 Michelin-star chef and cookbook author Marcus Wearing is no stranger to the world of MasterChef. He has been a judge on spin-off MasterChef: The Professionals since 2014. He is 7/2 to become one of the new judges on the main BBC show via Gambling.com. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Monica Galetti - 7/2 Another familiar face to MasterChef fans is among the favourites being backed to become one of the new judges. Monica was a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals from 2009 to 2021 and returned again in 2023. She is 7/2 to be a new judge on MasterChef via Gambling.com. | Lia Toby/Getty Images for The Singleton Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images for The Singleton Photo Sales

3 . Nigella Lawson - 3/1 There are not many bigger names in the cooking world, at least in the UK, than Nigella Lawson. The iconic TV chef and cookbook author is among the favourites with the bookies to be a judge on MasterChef - it would be an eye-catching appointment! She is 3/1 to join the BBC show via Gambling.com. | Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for SOBEWFFÂ Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for SOBEWFFÂ Photo Sales

4 . Mel Giedroyc - 5/2 Former The Great British Bake-Off favourite Mel is among the favourites to join MasterChef. She has obviously presented on GBBO and many other shows over the years - but hasn’t been a judge on a show like MasterChef before. She is 5/2 to join the BBC show via Gambling.com. | Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo Sales