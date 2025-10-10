Married at First Sight UK is taking a break - here’s when it will be back 👰📺

Another week has come to an end on MAFS UK.

The hit reality show set six new singles down the aisle.

But when will MAFS UK be back on our screens?

Once again MAFS UK is about to leave fans in the lurch as it goes on its usual break. It comes after six new singles were introduced and the remaining couples met the in-laws.

Three more weddings took place as E4 expanded the cast of the most talked about dating experiment on TV. Remind yourself of who has joined the show here.

But when will MAFS UK be back on our screens? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is MAFS UK not on TV today?

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Julia-Ruth and Divarni. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

E4 brought back the most talked-about experiment on TV in late September. The show shocked fans by not having an episode last night (October 9) as usual - after Wednesday’s (October 8) episode being moved to the earlier time of 8pm.

If you had been hoping it would return today (October 10), it will not be back until Sunday night. Usually MAFS UK has episodes from Sunday to Thursday, but that might have changed due to Celebrity Traitors and there will be only four.

The show will be back on this coming Sunday night (October 12). It will start at 9pm once again.

MAFS UK will be followed by its companion show when it returns at the end of the weekend. Lucinda Light will be hosting It’s Official this time around.

When is MAFS UK back on TV?

As previously mentioned, MAFS UK will not air episodes on Friday or Saturday nights. It will run from Sundays to Thursdays each week.

It will be back on October 12 at 9pm on E4. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Reality experiment in which experts select compatible couples from a long list of applicants, then invite them to marry - despite them never having met before.”

