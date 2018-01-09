Made in Dagenham stars meet the cars in Harrogate

Harrogate Phoenix Players are getting revved up ahead of their performance of Made in Dagenham by meeting a selection of vintage Fords at Lookers in Harrogate.

Car enthusiasts had brought along their cherished classics and the players performed several of the hits from the musical to the crowds.

The cast of Made in Dagenham

Neil Lancaster, Chair of the players, said: “We are raising money for Saint Michael’s Hospice and really appreciate the support from the car owners and Lookers Ford. The show is going to be brilliant and very funny. I urge everyone to come at see it at Harrogate Theatre between January 31 and February 3 2018”

A 40-strong cast will tell the true story of the 1968 sewing machinists strike at the Ford factory in Dagenham, Essex.

The leading role, Rita O’Grady, will be played by Kitty Watson and principal characters include Mark Sowden, Ollie Franklin, James Bullock and Carole Sowden - all of whom played leading roles in last year’s production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Artistic Director for the show is Mark Edwards. It will be Mark’s ninth Harrogate Phoenix Players production. The Musical Director is Oliver Longstaff who has performed the role for 10 years. The show is choreographed by Vivienne Hall.

The show is modern with rousing songs and plenty of humour so has wide appeal. There is a ‘parental discretion is recommended’ notice due to industrial shop floor language but this is in keeping with the period and the working environment.

To buy tickets, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or contact the box office on 01423 502116.

The group requires help backstage on the production days. and anyone who feels they could help should get in touch with the group.