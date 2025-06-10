Two new boys are about to enter the Love Island villa - but what are their types on paper? 👀

One islander has left - but two more are set to enter the villa.

Love Island will be welcoming two new boys - and they both want the same thing.

But who exactly are they - and where are they from?

Love Island sadly waved goodbye to one of the day one housemates after just 24 hours. It was barely enough time for viewers to put the names to the faces - and already there has been a dumping.

Fortunately while one hand takes, the other gives and two more bombshells are set to shake things up in the villa. Two new boys are set to enter the fray and both are looking for the same thing when it comes to love.

Love Island series 12 host Maya Jama | ITV

Maya Jama oversaw the first dumping as one of the girls was left without a partner - after a devastating twist to start the summer. See who has exited the villa on day two.

But who are the boys joining the cast of the ITV2 show? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the new Love Island housemates?

After waving goodbye to one of the girls, Love Island teased the arrival of two brand new boys. They look set to shake things up once again and keep the remaining islanders on their toes.

Shea

Age: 25

Job: Scaffolder

Lives: Bristol

The first of the new boys is Shea and he comes into the villa as a father of a little boy. He warns that “I’ll be taking him into consideration with who I couple up with, too”.

Discussing what he is looking for, he said: “She needs to be bubbly and we need to have that initial spark. She needs to have a nice personality - like I think I have - so that we match together.”

Shea describes himself as the CEO of “pulling girls”. But warns any prospective love interest that his biggest ick is “dirty trainers”. He explained: “I can’t deal with that.”

Remell

Age: 24

Job: Self Improvement Content Creator

From: Essex

The other bombshell is 24-year-old Remell from Essex. Just like Shea he is also looking for a “bubbly” girl when he enters the villa.

He is also looking for a “confident, ambitious and fun girl”. Remell adds: “One feature that stands out to me is a nice smile, nice teeth and someone that can keep me on my toes.”

Discussing his biggest icks in romance, he said: “Not having any ambition or goals. If I can’t talk to a woman and pick her brain, have some discussion, that’s a huge turn off for me as where are we going to be going?”

Similar to Shea, Remell said he could be the “CEO of flirting” but added: “Sometimes it’s just unintentional.”

But will both of them be able to find their “bubbly” girl in the villa? Find out when Love Island returns tomorrow (June 11) night at 9pm on ITV2.

