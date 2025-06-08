Love Island will be welcoming a host of new singletons to the famous villa shortly - and plenty of them know exactly what they are looking for. The iconic reality show recently celebrated its 10th birthday.

ITV has set the return date and it is just over 24 hours away on Monday (June 9). 12 singletons will soon be jetting off to see if they can find the one in the sun.

The action will be returning to the show’s traditional villa in Spain - after moving to South Africa for the All-Star spin-off in the winter. Maya Jama is on hosting duties once again.

It is set to be broadcast on ITV2 once again - with new episodes six days a week. Ahead of the start of series 12, the new cast have been discussing what they are looking for.

One star who was announced for the show but quickly pulled out has broken his silence on his exit.

Connor - 25, rugby player, Limerick Talking about what he is looking for in the villa, Connor said: "Someone who is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don't mind a dominant woman." But his 'icks' include: "Being too needy, or needing to do everything together."

Blu - 26, construction project manager, London Discussing what he is looking for in the villa, Blu said: "Someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way." But he warned that his biggest icks are: "When you see toothpaste in the sink. Just turn the tap on right? When it's dried up as well? Gross."

Shakira - 22, marketing, Burnley Shakira is looking for someone who: "Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny." However her biggest 'icks' in the romance department include: "Bad hygiene, like bad breath. I can't deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no."