Love Island: All Stars is in its final week and the competition is beginning to hot up. Soon just one couple will be left standing and will be crowned the winners for 2025.

ITV2’s series has been keeping fans enthralled for weeks, since returning in early January. However the date for the final has been set - find out more.

The rate of eliminations is being cranked up as the remaining couples are whittled down as ITV prepares for the 2025 All Stars final. See everyone who has left the villa so far, from the first elimination to the most recent.

1 . India Reynolds - Day 7 Former series 5 contestant, India Reynolds entered the villa on Day 1 and became the first contestant to be dumped in All Stars 2025. She was sent home on Day 7 | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

2 . Olivia Hawkins - Day 10 Fans will remember Olivia from series 9 of Love Island. She joined All Stars on Day 1 and was dumped on Day 10 in the second elimination. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

3 . Marcel Somerville - Day 10 Love Island series 3 favourite Marcel returned to the villa for All Stars 2. He joined on Day 1 and was dumped alongside Olivia Hawkins on Day 10. | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited

4 . Nas Majeed - Day 16 Nas made it all the way to Day 16 on his second Love Island stint. He was part of a triple elimination | Joe Maher/Getty Images for NOW