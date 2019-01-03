Looking at amazing reflections with the Harrogate Photographic Society

Reflections are everywhere; from the glass windows of shops and buildings, through reflections in puddles to the reflections in someone’s spectacles. They add a different dimension and are popular with photographers. The great thing is that you don’t have to do anything special with your camera, but what you do have to do is seek them out with your own eyes. Choose a bright day because reflections are at their strongest. It’s perhaps best to walk around in town for the sole purpose of seeking them out. You can often combine the subject and its reflection in the same image. One thing you should try to avoid is becoming part of the image yourself, so you may have to change your shooting position or perhaps hide yourself in some way. You’ll be surprised how good images with reflections can be.

Whitby at dusk, by Barrie MacJannette

Knaresborough Viaduct, by Matt Parker

Reflecting on Red Squirrel, by Peter Annear

Apple Store in Amsterdam, by Chris Anderson

