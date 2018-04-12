Live at Leeds fest's exciting new developments

It’s more than 20 years since the event which helped kick-start Leeds’ transformation into a major centre for indie music arrived in town - and inspired me to launch the first, and only, Harrogate-based music magazine, Charm.

BBC Radio 1’s Sound City not only brought a host of big names such as Blur and Manic Street Preachers to Leeds in 1996 and showcased a barrow-load of local acts, it also presented a series of music industry seminars, talks and lectures which opened the city’s eyes to what was possible.

Such has been the progress in Leeds since that momentous cultural blood transfusion that life has come full circle for one of the city’s long-standing musical gems – Live at Leeds.

This year’s feast of live indie and alt music at a huge range of venues on the first May bank holiday Saturday, May 5, boasts a superb line-up.

Acts include The Vaccines, The Horrors, Peace, Ash, British Sea Power, Circa Waves, Pulled Apart By Horses, Idles, Cabbage, Nadine Shah, Superorganism and more.

In a new step reflecting the event and the city’s growing self-confidence, Live at Leeds boasts even more stages and venues and an exciting new series of music industry talks.

Called The Unconference, Friday, May 4 will see a full day of programmed talks, workshops and insights from across the music industry with special guests from BBC Radio 1, the PRS Foundation, Brudenell Social Club, the Kaiser Chiefs and more.

Topics to be discussed will include Minding The Gender Gap, A Practical Guide to Funding and the Future of Music Management.

The Unconference day will conclude with a special Momentum Music Fund showcase at The Wardrobe, headlined by Marsicans.