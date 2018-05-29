Line-up set for Tockwith Fest

Organisers of Tockwith Festival say they have a “fabulous” line-up of local entertainment.

Taking place on Saturday June 30 at the Village Hall, the event will start off with Open Mic musicians from the local area.

“We have a fabulous line-up of local entertainment as always,” said spokesman Tracey Ractliffe.

“This will be followed by the winners of our annual Chance to Shine talent competition plus some of the previous winners such as Steph Baker and Will Hancock.

“Our festival bands are Loki and The Raisers and then keeping us on the dance-floor to the end of the night are three fabulous acts - Stockyard Crossing, Motor City Blues and Black Ice.”

Local beers will be on offer to people to sample, along with a range of cider, wine, soft drinks and the ever popular gin bar will be making a reappearance. Catering will be supplied by Tea with Rosie, Tiks Thai and Pizza Loco.

Tracey added: “We are also putting on a great range of children’s activities this year - the theme is Oh the Places You Will Go by Dr Seuss so if they’re not dancing to the great range of live bands on offer then hopefully there will be some activities to keep our junior festival goers entertained.”

And the organisers are looking for volunteers to help out on the day.

“If anyone fancies working behind the bar for a couple of hours or helping out with the children’s entertainment then please get in touch via our festival facebook page or the website,” added Tracey.

Tickets will be available on the door or can be bought in advance at our website - www.tockwithfestivals.co.uk

Doors open at 1pm and tickets are priced at £7.50 per adult and £2.50 per child, aged between 6 and 17 years, under 5s are free. The full price adult tickets will include a souvenir pint glass to take home.