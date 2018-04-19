Legends spring to life at Royal museum

Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds has announced a legendary new series of events to run throughout 2018.

The Legends series will kick off from the May 5-7 with an action-packed bank holiday weekend celebrating everyone’s favourite outlaw, Robin Hood.

Each event in the series will delve into the stories of some of the world’s best-known mythical and historic characters, exploring them through storytelling performances, combat demonstrations, music, film and have-a-go activities.

Throughout the Robin Hood weekend visitors can try their hand at archery, witness interactive storytellings and combat demonstrations, as well as uncovering the technology behind medieval weaponry and armour.

Activities run from 10am–5pm daily. Entry to the museum is free, however, some activities may carry a small charge.

Other upcoming events in the Legends series include weekends inspired by notorious pirate Blackbeard (June 23 and 24), China’s greatest heroine Mulan (July 28 and 29), fabled American scout and showman Buffalo Bill (25 – 27 August 25-27) and skilled archer and Indian hero Arjuna (September 15 and 16).