Legendary Harrogate’s 60s Cheltenham Club is back

An iconic Harrogate music nights of the 1960s is back on Saturday for an emotional night of nostalgia, reunion and great music.

The Cheltenham Club Revisited night will see a special evening of 60s soul and R&B dance at the Hotel De Ville in Ripley, the home of the world famous Ripley Blues Club with its superb sprung dance floor.



Hosted by two of Harrogate’s current greatest DJs - Ian Smith and Mike Lowcock - joined by special guest Leeds R&B record collector Grahame Johnson, this night of vinyl nostalgia will take place this Saturday, November 17 to raise money for Parkinsons UK.



From 1966 to 1969 the club was a magnet for Mods and soul fans alike.

Harrogate DJ Mike Lowcock, who now DJs at Movin on a Groove’, the popular bi monthly soul Sunday afternoons at the Ivory Bar in Harrogate, was a patron at the original Cheltenham Club, even DJ-ing there occasionally back in the 60s.



Mike said: “As a teenager I used to go to the club every weekend to discover new soul sounds you just didn’t hear on the radio back then.

“As a keen soul record collector I used to fill in and DJ in the early slot. It will be great to give some of the same records an airing again.”



Also taking part in Cheltenham Revisited will be fellow Harrogate DJ Ian Smith who hosts the monthly ‘across the board’ soul nights at St Roberts Club.



Entrance for The Cheltenham Club Revisited is £5 on the door, though booking is advised from ripleylive.com



The first 50 bookings will receive a free commemorative Cheltenham Club CD.

