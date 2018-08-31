Legendary 60s rock band for Knaresborough

One of the late 1960s and early 1970s most famous – but rarely seen – cult bands is coming to Knaresborough next weekend

Curved Air, who were led by – and still are – by original lead singer Sonja Kristina and who at one point included The Police’s Stewart Copeland, will play Frazer Theatre on Saturday, September 8.

The cover of a Curved Air anthology.

The charismatic vocalist will be leading her latest line-up in hits such as It Happened Today, Vivaldi and Marie Antoinette.

The pioneering English progressive rock group was originally formed in 1970 by musicians from mixed artistic backgrounds, including classical, folk, and electronic sound.

The various original members have come and gone since the days their first three albums including Air Conditioning all broke the UK Top 20, and their single Back Street Luv which reached number four in 1971.

One constant has remained - exceptional vocalist Sonja Kristina. But her current line-up of the band has been winning rave reviews

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

