Though we may be at the tail end of 2025, that doesn’t mean that events are going to slow down suddenly before the festive period - far from it.

While there are a great many events set to take place in and around Leeds before the year comes to an end, we’ve picked out one of the shiniest beacons in the heart of the city, unmistakable to those around the West Yorkshire area - the First Direct Bank Arena.

Be it comedy from some of the maestros of the game, through to long-awaited reunion shows and a touch of kids’ entertainment to keep the young ones happy, we’ve pulled all the huge events that are to take place at the arena before the end of the year, with tickets still available for most of the shows through Ticketmaster.

So what’s left to come to the venue this year? Read on to find out!

1 . Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure - August 9 It's Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is preparing for a big celebration. The PAW Patrol is called to the rescue when Cap'n Turbot falls into a mysterious cavern. During their mission, they discover a secret pirate treasure map that sends them on an epic adventure to find the treasure before the mischievous Mayor Humdinger can get to it. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . August 27 - WWE Live The stars of the WWE return to the First Direct Bank Arena this August, as part of their "Road to Clash in Paris" tour ahead of this months' PLE in Paris, France. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tom Grennan - September 18 Catch Tom Grennan as he embarks on his biggest tour to celebrate the release of his new album, Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn't Want to Be, scheduled for release August 15 and sing along to such anthems as 'Shadowboxing' and 'Somewhere Only We Go.' | Provided Photo Sales

4 . Deacon Blue - September 23 The iconic Scottish group, Deacon Blue, continue to celebrate their 40th anniversary as the 'Great Western Road Trip Tour' finally arrives at the First Direct Bank Arena this September. | Cameron Brisbane Photo Sales