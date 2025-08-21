Wakey wakey, campers. Some of you might already be at Bramham Park this morning, as the campsite for Leeds Festival opened yesterday, and while there are several activities on offer today, before the first full day of the festival this year, some of you might be looking to kill some time.
So, how about discovering who, from the many artists performing this year, have some of the most expensive releases sold through the online music marketplace Discogs?
We’ve taken a look at some of the biggest sales that have occurred through the website to bring to you the most expensive items from several acts performing at Bramham Park this year and as always, if you have a copy of one of the records on our list, do your due diligence and check whether the market is looking for that item once again. The nature of music collecting fluctuates, as we say time and time again.
1. Lambrini Girls - God's Country
Lambrini Girls' meteoric rise has been fuelled by their explosive live shows and politically charged punk rock anthems. The high value of this limited-edition 7-inch single is a clear indicator of the band's rapidly growing and dedicated fanbase. Released on a striking green vinyl in a very small run, this record's scarcity has made it a prized possession for collectors. | Getty Images/Discogs
2. Trippie Redd - A Love Letter To You 3 (£86.04)
While not commanding the same high price as some of his fellow artists, this limited edition of Trippie Redd's mixtape is a perfect example of a valuable modern collectable. The value of this vinyl is driven by its scarcity and unique appearance; it was pressed as a 'Blue & Green Split' limited edition. | Getty Images/Discogs
3. Sammy Virji - We'll Be Alright (£95.00)
Sammy Virji has emerged as a major player in the UK garage scene, and the value of his vinyl releases reflects his rapidly growing status. His We'll Be Alright EP was released as a limited edition, pressed on a distinctive "Yellow Marbled" vinyl. For a genre where digital releases are the norm, this physical artefact is a rare and highly sought-after item for fans and collectors | Getty Images/Discogs
4. Amyl And The Sniffers - Balaclava Lover Boogie (£119.99)
While their live shows are a raw, no-frills punk rock experience, one of Amyl and The Sniffers' most valuable records is a delicate and scarce collector's item. This single was released as a clear, one-sided flexi-disc in a hand-numbered run of just 50 copies. The record's value lies not only in its scarcity but also in its unique format —a flimsy flexi-disc that pays homage to the punk scene's DIY roots. | Getty Images/Discogs