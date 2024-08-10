Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not just Nia Archives representing Yorkshire at Leeds Festival 2024.

It’s a mere two weeks until Leeds Festival welcomes revellers to Bramham Park (August 21 - 25 2024)

This year’s headliners include Blink-182, Fred Again.. and Liam Gallagher, with Lana Del Ray, 21 Savage and Gerry Cinnamon also set for the main stage.

But throughout this year’s line-up, there is still a strong Yorkshire presence; here’s six acts from the area to check out at this year’s event.

No doubt that throughout the duration of Leeds Festival this bank holiday weekend, the calls of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire” will ring out across Bramham Park.

That’s not just down to the location of the event either, but also the pride many feel being Yorkshire people; many gigs I’ve been to since moving her I’ve heard that immortal cry being bellowed out from the crowd. Sometimes to the amusement of the musical acts on stage…

… other times with slight confusion, such as when Yellowcard performing at Slam Dunk in 2016, who thought the band were chanting “bulls**t” instead, leading to an even louder battle cry from the crowd.

But perhaps those chants could be reserved for the contingent of Yorkshire musicians that are set to perform at this year’s festival; from works that have been likened to “gothic-grunge” through to a Bradford local up for the 2024 Mercury Prize.

Here’s six artists we’ve picked from this year’s Leeds Festival lineup that are set to represent Yorkshire, along with what time to check them perform if your festival plans permit. Ones to add to your Spotify playlist for the ride to the campsite in a fortnight?

What artists from Yorkshire are performing at Leeds Festival 2024?

The likes of Nia Archives, Delilah Bon, Sun King and Venus Grrrls are among the Yorkshire contingent performing at Leeds Festival this year. | Canva/Helen Tate/Provided

Nia Archives (Bradford)

It’s been a meteoric rise from Bradford DJ Nia Archives, known for her incredibly energetic mix of jungle, R&B, and electronic sounds. Her vibrant, genre-crossing tracks reflect her eclectic musical background and have earned her a reputation as a fresh and innovative artist and is considered at the forefront of the burgeoning Jungle music revival.

With a string of critically acclaimed singles and a captivating live presence, it comes as no surprise that Archives’ latest album, “Silence Is Loud,” has been nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize.

When is Nia Archives performing?: Chevron Stage, August 21 2024, 7:40pm.

Venus Grrrls (Leeds)

Describing themselves as an “emerging goth-grunge sonority with a strong early riot grrrl-influenced undercurrent. Evoking an alternate timeline where Bikini Kill predated both Romanticism and Siouxsie and The Banshees,” Leeds-based Venus Grrrls have attracted quite a bit of attention from national media outlets.

The band have been played on BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music and Radio X, with longtime music journalist Steve Lamacq calling the group “a band who really sound like they want to make things happen; to affect some sort of change”

When are Venus Grrrls performing?: BBC Introducing Stage, August 21 2024, 6:25pm.

Delilah Bon (Barnsley)

Delilah Bon, the musical alias of Lauren Tate, began her musical journey as a means to express her experiences with social injustices and sexual assault witnessed during her time with grunge act Hands Off Gretel. Her raw and powerful lyrics, initially created for her own catharsis, resonated with many, leading her to share her music more broadly under the Delilah Bon moniker.

Bon’s sound is characterised by its genre-blending style and her ability to seamlessly switch between screaming, rapping, and singing. Influenced by artists ranging from P!nk and Xtina to Slipknot and Eminem, her lyrics tackle themes of social injustice, sexual harassment, and feminist issues, including reactions to significant events like the Roe v. Wade overturning in the U.S.

When is Delilah Bon performing?: BBC Introducing Stage, August 21 2024, 8:15pm.

Jodie Langford (Hull)

Jodie Langford first captivated audiences as a spoken word artist, where her lyrical prowess quickly gained attention. Transitioning seamlessly into the music scene, she has since broadened her reach and amplified her powerful messages through song.

Now a well-established name, Jodie continues to push boundaries with her distinctive style, delivering confident, highly regarded performances and has been celebrated as one of Hull's most promising new talents.

When is Jodie Langford performing?: BBC Introducing Stage, August 22 2024, 2:25pm.

Ellur (Halifax)

Indie-pop artist Ellur crafts self-reflective love letters through danceable guitar anthems that radiate youthful energy. At just 21, this Halifax native channels her experiences with rejection, validation, and independence into infectious indie-pop tracks inspired by musical icons like HAIM and Cocteau Twins.

When is Ellur performing?: BBC Introducing Stage, August 22 2024, 3:40pm.

Sun King (York)

York act Sun King will be performing at Leeds Festival after singer Jennie Leach previously worked backstage at the event. | Provided

York-based indie rock band Sun King have built a steady, strong following of fans since their formation, with their journey beginning as most bands do - members just jamming together until they decided to, in the words of Art Brut, form a band.

Quickly gaining traction on the UK live circuit. They’ve toured with bands like Wunderhorse and Deadletter, further establishing their reputation as a must-watch act in 2024, it’s somewhat of a homecoming for singer Jennie Leach also, who had previously worked at Leeds Festival behind the scenes.

When are Sun King performing?: BBC Introducing Stage, August 23 2024, 2:45pm.

Will you be checking out any of the Yorkshire acts performing this year at Leeds Festival, or have we missed one or two out of our picks? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or contacting the writer of this article.