Last chance to shine at Martin House Glitter Ball

There are just a few tickets left for a glamorous evening of entertainment for Martin House Hospice Care’s annual Glitter Ball.

There are just a few tables left for the Glitter Ball, which takes place at Rudding Park in Harrogate, on Friday 11 May.

Among the VIPs attending will be Emmerdale stars and Martin House ambassadors Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry, as hundreds of guests enjoy dinner, music, auctions and raffles.

Last year’s event raised more than £85,000 for the hospice, and organisers are hoping to top that total this time.

Jason Costello, events and corporate fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “This is such a fantastic evening, with some first class entertainment, and all in the beautiful surroundings of Rudding Park.

“It’s a grand occasion, a chance to dress up and enjoy yourselves, but at the same time help to raise vital funds to support families near you.”

A champagne reception starts the evening, followed by dinner, live music from The Nightjars, along with a casino, balloon raffle and luxury auction.

Among the prize on offer are a Cartier watch, a weekend pass to the Goodwood Festival of Speed and a meal cooked by former footballer and Celebrity Masterchef contestant Danny Mills.

To find out more and book tickets email events@martinhouse.org.uk or go to www.martinhouse.org.uk.