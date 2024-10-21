Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Vengabus is coming to the United Kingdom once again, this time with boy bands in tow 🎶

Vengaboys, Alice Deejay and 2 Unlimited team up with Kubix on Tour, rolling out the nostalgia wagon for four dates in 2024.

The UK Top 40 chart toppers will also be joined by East 17, 911, Five and many more in Newcastle, Aberdeen, Leeds and Hull before Christmas.

Here’s the current line-ups for each location, and how you can get tickets to attend the roaming pop-festival.

Is the reason why you find yourself heading to the annual Christmas party due to the nostalgic soundtrack that they usually have on offer? Then Kubix has the solution for you.

Renowned for their curated events bringing nostalgia from the UK Top 40 during the ‘90s and 00’s, Kubix on Tour is set to bring some of music’s beloved (some might call “cheese,” but only cynics) acts from those halcyon days when to trade music involved a cassette deck.

The tour is set to take place across the North East of England shortly before Christmas 2024, with the likes of Vengaboys , Alice Deejay , 2 Unlimited , N-Trance and many more heading to Newcastle, Aberdeen, Leeds and Hull before the end of the year.

The Vengabus is coming to four locations in the UK before Christmas, as Vengaboys are joined by other titans of the ‘90s and ‘00s charts with Kubix on Tour.

In addition to those acts, fans who had posters of 911 , Five or East 17 adorning their walls while growing up will also have a chance to relive the heyday of the boy bands as they too will be joining Kubix on Tour this year.

So when in the United Kingdom are those venues set to be transported back in time before the end of 2024?

Who is performing during Kubix on Tour before Christmas?

The party train pulls into the following venues on the following dates, with the artists scheduled to perform at each show correct as of writing, with more set to be announced..

December 14 2024: Utilita Arena, Newcastle (Vengaboys, East 17, 2 Unlimited, The Outhere Brothers, Alice Deejay, N Trance)

(Vengaboys, East 17, 2 Unlimited, The Outhere Brothers, Alice Deejay, N Trance) December 20 2024: P&J Arena, Aberdeen (Vengaboys, Five, East 17, 911, 2 Unlimited, The Outhere Brothers, Ultrabeat, Alice Deejay)

(Vengaboys, Five, East 17, 911, 2 Unlimited, The Outhere Brothers, Ultrabeat, Alice Deejay) December 21 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds (Vengaboys, Five, 911, 2 Unlimited, Alice Deejay, Ultrabeat)

(Vengaboys, Five, 911, 2 Unlimited, Alice Deejay, Ultrabeat) December 22 2024: Connexin Live, Hull (Five, 911, 2 Unlimited, The Outhere Brothers, Alice Deejay, Ultrabeat)

Where can I get tickets to attend one of the Kubix on Tour events?

Tickets to see Kubix on Tour before the end of 2024 are currently available through the festival’s official website while stocks last.

Are you a fan of the late ‘90s and ‘00s era of Top 40 music? Have you been to a Kubix event before or caught any of the acts live back in “the day?” Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.