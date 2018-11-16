Knaresborough: 'The Jam' play Frazer Theatre

Going Underground, That’s Entertainment, Start! In the City, The Modern World, Eton Rifles...the classic hits will roll out when top tribute band The Jam’d come to Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre on Friday, November 16.

Rated as the UK’s leading tribute to the live performance and sound of The Jam, this dynamic and expert band deliver all the energy, passion and style of the Woking three.

As full time touring professional musicians, and massive Jam fans, the band don’t “try to be” or “pretend to be” The Jam but, rather, put on a performance from the heart and soul, drawing on all their memories, experiences and love of what was the country’s biggest band in their day.

Dave Fletcher of The Jam’d said: "You had to have seen The Jam live to truly experience what a Jam gig was, and I was lucky enough to have seen them on quite a few occasions.

"It wasn’t jumping around in every song on stage, it was a feeling, a movement, a total experience of style, cool, tension, excitement and electricity.

"We try and put those experiences into our performances to give our audiences some idea of what a Jam gig was."

The highly-acclaimed show will also feature a brass section.

The show at Frazer Theatre starts at 7.30pm.

