Kings of Leon UK tour 2024: Stage times and setlist as band kicks off tour at Leeds First Direct Arena
- Kings of Leon kick off their UK tour this week with a performance at Leeds First Direct Arena (June 20 2024).
- The “King of the Rodeo” and “Sex on Fire” hitmakers arrive in the UK as part of their “Can We Please Have Fun” world tour.
- The group are set to also perform as part of the F1 British GP festivities and headline BST Hyde Park 2024.
- But what time should you head to their Leeds gig, what could they play and what are some of the merchandise options that could be available?
Longtime favourites in the United Kingdom, Kings of Leon will kick off the UK leg of their world tour in Leeds this week (June 30 2024) at the First Direct Arena.
The group, celebrating the release of their latest album “Can We Please Have Fun,” are set to perform several dates in the United Kingdom, with perhaps their biggest shows while on tour coming in the form of their headline slot at BST Hyde Park in London later in the summer.
The band will also be part of the entertainment at this year’s F1 British Grand Prix, held at Silverstone in Northampton, while also ensuring fans in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Nottingham are not neglected during their time in the United Kingdom.
The group’s ninth studio album was released in May 2024 and earned warm reviews from music journalists, while fans ensured Caleb Followill and family once again made an impact on the UK album chart, with “Can We Please Have Fun” peaking at number two upon release.
But ahead of their Leeds performance, what time do doors open at the First Direct Arena, what could they possibly perform during their performance and should you be saving up a sizable amount of merchandise cash for the show?
What time are the doors for Kings of Leon at the First Direct Arena, Leeds?
Doors to the First Direct Arena are scheduled to open at 6pm on June 20 2024, with the band likely to be on stage around 7:45pm, according to Setlist.FM.
Are there tickets still available to see Kings of Leon at the First Direct Arena in Leeds?
There are indeed still some tickets available to see Kings of Leon performing in Leeds this week. Ticketmaster is advising there are still good seating options available - for more information or a last-minute purchase, head on over to Ticketmaster UK.
What merchandise could be on sale for Kings of Leon in Leeds?
We’re hoping that the Garbage Pail Kids aesthetic that has been on display at several Kings of Leon shows and their merchandise store will be available at their show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
There could also be T-shirt options regarding their latest album, and we wouldn’t rule out the tried and tested UK tour shirt with their UK dates as a back print. Treat these merchandise options as a guide though for their tour rather than gospel.
What could Kings of Leon perform at their Leeds show?
Looking at Kings of Leon’s latest performance on their “Can We Please Have Fun” world tour, the band performed the following songs at their May 9 2024 show in Nashville, Tennessee (credit: Setlist.FM)
- Nothing to Do (Live Debut)
- Find Me
- On Call
- Ballerina Radio (Live Debut)
- Closer
- Radioactive
- Nowhere to Run (Live Debut)
- Revelry
- Pyro
- Mustang
- Molly's Chambers
- Split Screen (Live Debut)
- The Bandit
- Use Somebody
- Seen (Live Debut)
Where are Kings of Leon performing next and are tickets still available?
Kings of Leon continue their UK tour in July, with their next tour stop at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham - shortly before they perform though as guests at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 4 2024.
Full tour dates below including links to ticketing agents for the remainder of the UK tour, including their much-vaunted headline set as part of BST Hyde Park 2024.
Kings of Leon - UK 2024 tour dates
- June 22 2024: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- June 23 2024: Ashton Gate, Bristol
- June 30 2024: BST Hyde Park, London
- July 2 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- July 4 2024: F1 British Grand Prix, Silverstone, Northampton
- July 8 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- July 10 2024: Co-Op Live, Manchester
