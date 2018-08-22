Kendrick Lamar: what can we expect at Leeds Fest?

Global superstar Kendrick Lamar is to headline Leeds Festival this weekend - but what can we expect from the world's biggest rapper when he steps on the main stage at Bramham Park in just four days' time?

The first hip hop musician to top the bill in more than 20 years, bar Eminiem, the king of West Coast hip-hop has been on his worldwide Damn tour for more than a year; the Australian leg ended just a couple of weeks ago.



Word is his latest set is different in tone from when he toured the To Pimp a Butterfly album in 2016.



Those performances were full of the funk and soul energy but, leading off with opening track DNA from best-selling, Damn album, his new shows hit hard both musically and in political message with, mostly, live backing from his four-piece band.



Other songs expected to be on Kendrick Lamar's setlist this Sunday night at Leeds Festival include King Kunta, Backseat Freestyle, Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe, Swimming Pools (Drank), Alright and Humble.



Also expect a simple, sparse stage setting with dramatic, impressive light display emphasising Kendrick's brooding presence in his traditonal Kenny Kung-Fu threads

Other highlights at this year's Leeds Festival which runs from August 24-26 include fellow headliners Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco and Kings of Leon.

Other must-sees include Wolf Alice, Dua Lipa, The Horrors, The Courteeners.

