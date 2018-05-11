Join top art show as TV cameras come to Harrogate district!

A film crew are coming to the Harrogate district and, if you're a budding artist, you could be on the show appearing in front of TV viewers.

Popular Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year programme-makers Storyvault Films will be shooting an episode at Fountain's Abbey with presenters Dame Joan Bakewell and top British Actor Stephen Mangan.

The fortunes of amateur and professional artists have greatly improved thanks to the programme - and this is the public's chance for them to show off their artistic skills in, and amongst, the beautiful British countryside.

It’s the fourth series of this hugely popular programme and the Ripon shooting will take on June 19-20.

The closing date to apply to take part as an artist is Monday, May 14 and all applicatiosn are via the Sky Arts Artist of the Year website.