Join Harrogate’s biggest party this weekend as the spectacular Carnival returns

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, this Sunday signals the return of the Harrogate Carnival across the town centre and Valley Gardens.

A free, one-day spectacular, Carnival is a bustling hub of events from global music and dance stages to a food quarter and family art and craft workshops.

Harrogate’s genteel gardens and afternoon tea are put to one side to make way for artists and food from across the world in a feast of music, dance, food and celebration.

Members of dance and theatre groups will take part in the annual Harrogate International Festivals' Carnival in Harrogate on Sunday. (Picture HIF Charlotte Graham)

The event will showcase some of the world’s most vibrant music and entertainment, including the Leeds West Indian Carnival as a flagship act in the parade and Punjabi Roots performing on the global music stage.

Street acts will include the Chinese Dragon Dancers and Close Act Theatre Company who have previously brought the hugely popular Saurus to town.

If food is the top priority, the food quarter features street food and drinks from Istanbul Grill, Nargis Bakes and pizzas from the Big Red Oven, the food quarter will allow you to taste your way around the world.

The celebrations begin at 11am with the Parade beginning from the cenotaph featuring Houriat Dance Troupe, Phileas Fogg, stilt walkers and the Leeds West Indian Carnival.

A free, one-day spectacular, Carnival in Harrogate promises a bustling hub of events this weekend from global music and dance stages to a food quarter and family art and craft workshops. (Picture HIF/Charlotte Graham)

More than 15 different acts will take part as the parade winds its way around the town towards the Valley Garden, and will take up to 45 minutes before all the celebrations begin in the gardens.

What’s On

Global Music Stage hosted by world renowned DJ Trev:

Leeds West Indian Carnival – one of the longest running West Indian Carnivals, jaw dropping costumes and infections rhythms to energize and inspire.

The Carnival parade will wind its way around Harrogate towards the Valley Garden where there will be a food quarter, live music, street theatre and workshops for all the family. (Picture National World)

Punjabi Roots – bringing an Indian flavour to pop classics, look out for them in the parade and take part in their dhol drumming workshop too.

Afriquoi – underground sensation with an uplifting fusion of African music with Gambian kora, Congolese guitar and Mandinka percussion styles.

Fernando Brazil - Latin party and Zumba sensation brings salsa sessions to the music stage, unleash your inner dancer.

Dance Music Stage

Annapurna Indian Dance – explore the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India through performances of graceful and rhythmic Indian dances.

Houriat Belly Dancing – graceful, empowering and charismatic performances to vibrant middle eastern rhythms.

Anonymas Dance – will get the crowd moving with their high energy dance, expect jaw-dropping costumes and moves that you can’t ignore.

St Aelred’s Irish dancers – traditional Irish dancing from Harrogate’s very own Irish Dance Group.

Street Theatre

Close Act – renowned for interactive street theatre, stilt walking, drumming and spectacle.

Bread & Butter Theatre Company – from talking plant pots to swimming lessons, expect the unexpected.

Chinese Dragon Dancers – unleash the power and allure of ancient Chinese traditions as a mythical creature is brought to life.

Lobster a la Cart – a new master of the planet has risen from the seas, the inflatable lobster is a site to behold

Handmade Parade – the creative community of Hebden Bridge brings huge moving sculptures to participate in the parade this year.

Workshops

Gaby Naptali Arts – make and take workshops

Leeds West Indian Carnival – make and take workshops

Pentagon Arts with Scott Walker – a stunning freestanding installation, be part of bringing it to life with colour.

Anonymas Dance – want to take part next year, start here and learn some authentic Carnival dancing.

Punjabi Roots - learn rhythm through the traditional music of the Punjab in our dhol drumming workshops.

Workshops are available to turn up on site and enjoy subject to availability.

Food Quarter

Cocktail Pickers Club – cocktails on tap, prosecco and soft drinks

Nargis Bakes – NYC style brownies

Churros Barcelona – Churros

Continental Catering – artisan sausages and burgers + steaks

Istanbul Grill – Turkish street food

Boozehound Events – local lagers, IPA and stouts

The Big Red Oven – wood fired pizza and fries

Posh Street Food – posh kebabs from tandoor chicken, halloumi, prawns, belly port to steak and vegan tofu kebab

OISHI – takoyaki Japanese curry rice, yakisoba, gyoza, miso soup and matcha

Food4Festivals - Greek food

Istanbul Kitchen – chicken shawarma kebabs, ottoman kebabs, Turkish cakes and baklava desserts, wraps, pastries and more

