John Lewis is teasing ‘The Gifting Hour’ is coming.

In a post on Instagram the retail giant ‘confirmed’ the date the Christmas advert will be released.

A cryptic teaser appeared on social media over the weekend - and follows a post on its website about ‘Give Knowingly’.

John Lewis fans will finally get to watch the highly anticipated Christmas advert this week. The festive institution is set to arrive in just a few days - based on the latest teaser.

Fans have been attempting to figure out the date that the John Lewis festive advert will arrive - especially as we head deeper and deeper into November. I played detective in an attempt to puzzle it out, based on previous years, and my prediction may have turned out to be true.

However, audiences will not have to wait much longer. At least based on the latest teaser.

John Lewis ‘confirms’ Christmas advert release date

'The Gifting Hour' teaser on John Lewis' Instagram page. Photo: John Lewis/ Instagram | John Lewis/ Instagram

In a post on the retail giant’s official Instagram page on Friday (November 8), John Lewis seemingly confirmed that the 2024 Christmas advert will drop on Thursday November 14. The brief clip shows people ice skating around a sofa as snowflakes flutter around them.

The post was captioned: “Tick-tock, tick-tock. #TheGiftingHour.” The footage ends with the date 14.11.24 appearing.

Last week, I attempted to piece together when the John Lewis Christmas advert could release - using previous years as a reference point. I identified that the adverts usually drop on a Thursday and the latest date it has arrived (post 2014) was on November 15 - which left November 7 and November 14 as potential release dates.

Have any other teasers been released?

If you go to John Lewis’ website and head to the Christmas advert section, there is a bit of a tease for the 2024 advert. Similar to the hashtag ‘The Gifting Hour’ on the Instagram post, the web page uses the repeated phrasing ‘Give Knowingly’.

On its website, John Lewis adds: “Gifting is about knowing. Knowing the people we love, and what they love – even if they don’t know it yet. For over 160 years, we’ve helped our customers find that perfect gift. This Christmas, let us help you find it. This Christmas, Give Knowingly.”

There is also a brief clip of a jumper being gifted - and then used throughout the years. It appears that the idea of giving gifts may play a big role in the John Lewis Christmas advert this year.

Are you excited for the John Lewis Christmas advert? Which is the best you’ve seen so far - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].