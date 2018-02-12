Joe Wicks to headline Harrogate businesswoman's new health and fitness show

Fitness coach and international bestselling author Joe Wicks will add stardust to a major new Harrogate health and fitness show organised by a local businesswoman.

The two-day FitLive! event, aimed at those looking to improve or maintain their fitness through exercise and healthy eating. is scheduled to open at Harrogate Convention Centre on June 29 and hyper-popular body coach Joe leads a line-up of fitness and nutrition experts.

Leah Phelps and Lucie Click at Harrogate Convention Centre (s).

Organisers Lucie Click and business partner Leah Phelps previewed the show: “At FitLive! you’ll be able to hear from an amazing line-up of fitness and nutrition experts; see live cooking demos of healthy and nutritious meals; explore the shopping village where you’ll see all the latest activewear, fitness brands and nutritional products; and take part in the hottest fitness classes both on the high-intensity Main Stage and in the more serene Mind & Body Zone.” said Lucie.

“We had the idea of staging a consumer fitness show for some time. Having organised events for so long for our clients we were keen to create a show owned by us where we were completely passionate about the content.

“Leah and I love running our own company but, in parallel to that, fitness is a way of life for both of us. Even when the office is super busy, we always make time for a workout to reenergise the body and brain.”

Leah added: “It’s very much a fun-filled show where people can explore new ways to exercise through classes and taster session, with classes suitable for everyone from teenagers to new mums to those looking to explore ways to get fit or diversify their existing health regime. For example you might be a runner but if you’ve never tried yoga then give it a go as it could complement your existing routine and improve your performance.”

Lucie and Leah have been organising shows, conferences and exhibitions for clients through their company L2 Events for 11 years, and have each been in the events industry for over 22.

The two-day show opens at the Convention Centre on June 29 and Lucie and Leah have used their experience in organising large-scale events around the world to ensure FitLive! appeals to as wide a range of abilities and interests as possible.

Tickets are available now, but Lucie and Leah will be adding to the line-up over the next few weeks, with more experts from the fitness world, to key suppliers in the field such as Fit Harrogate, who will be presenting stylish activewear brands such as Lorna Jane on the show catwalk, as well as hosting high energy classes for visitors to get involved in.

FitLive! is the first new event of 2018 to announce a residency at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Convention Centre sales manager, Rebecca Turnbull said: “It’s been a real pleasure working with Lucie and Leah to bring their event to Harrogate.

“They’re experienced event professionals and it’s great that Lucie wants to launch her own event in her home town of Harrogate.”

For more details on FitLive!, including how to register, go to www.fitliveshow.com