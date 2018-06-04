It's back! Jimmy's nightclub returns to Harrogate

Harrogate's legendary Jimmy's nightclub is coming back for one night only after 25 years in a reunion for a whole generation.

Interest has been overwhelming since organisers Harrogate International Festivals announced they were paying tribute on the silver anniversary of this famous, much-missed Harrogate venue with a special event called Jimmy's Night next month.

After evolving from the Old Bourbon in the early 1990s at the height of the Rave and House era, Jimmy's ran in its four-storey Kings Road location for the entire decade right through Britpop and beyond before closing in the early Noughties.

One thing is for sure, there can't be many people in Harrogate today who didn't set foot inside Jimmy's doors in its golden era.

The original Jimmy's nightclub in Harrogate pictured in its heyday on Kings Road.

Unsurprisingly, tickets are already going fast for the Jimmy's Night on Saturday, July 7 which promises:

A selection of Jimmy’s top DJs.

Contemporary street food.

Cocktail bartenders.

Gins, wines, craft ales and cocktails.

Jimmy's fans take note, the location, for obvious reasons, is not Kings Road.

Instead Harrogate International Festivals is holding it in its fabulous Spiegeltent which it erects each summer at Crescent Gardens near the Royal Baths.

The Harrogate Advertiser knows just how much loved Jimmy's was from readers' reaction back in 2015 when we ran a feature entitled "Nightclub Nostalgia: Top 6 ex-Harrogate nightclubs" and didn't mention Jimmys!

We soon did...



The doors at Jimmy's Night will open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start and a 1am finish.

Tickets are available at Harrogate International Festival's office in person or online at its website.