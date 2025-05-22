Interior Design Masters will soon crown its winner for series six - but when? 🖌

Interior Design Masters will soon crown a winner for 2025.

The series 6 champion wins a contract with John Lewis.

But when exactly will the final take place?

It is almost time for the BBC to crown its Interior Design Masters winner for 2025. The show is now in its sixth series and continues to be a fan favourite.

Alan Carr is on hosting duties once again for the popular competition series. Just three designers remain in the competition ahead of the semi-final.

But when exactly will the final take place on the BBC? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the Interior Design Masters semi-final?

After weeks of charming but fierce competition just three competitors remain as the BBC show reaches the semi-final stage. The semi-finalists are:

Craig Mason - 58 - Giftware Designer

John Cooper - 46 - Design Technology Teacher

Rita Millat - 42 - Visual Merchandising Consultant

What to expect from the Interior Design Masters semi-final?

The penultimate episode of the sixth series will be on TV today (May 22). It is due to start at 8pm and will last for an hour, finishing at approximately 9pm.

The preview for Interior Design Master’s semi-final, via Radio Times , reads: “The three semi-finalists need to put on their best performance as they head to Edinburgh to transform Festival Fringe venues - the iconic Monkey Barrel, Summerhall's Royal Dick and Home Bar. They need to dazzle Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge Shayne Brady with a revamped bar, stage and seating area for a place in the final.”

When is the Interior Design Masters final?

The Alan Carr-fronted show will bring the curtain down on its sixth series in a mere seven days' time. The BBC has set the date for Interior Design Masters final and it will take place next Thursday (May 29).

It is set to start at 8pm and will run for an hour - like the rest of the season. The finalists, who are yet to be confirmed, will be heading to the village of Portmeirion in Gwynedd.

