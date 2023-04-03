News you can trust since 1836
Indie music legend Morrissey proves to be a charming man in Harrogate pub surprise visit

Fans of Morrissey have been speculating what the former frontman of The Smiths was doing in Harrogate at the weekend, apart from having a pint.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:47 BST

After the former frontman of The Smiths was spotted with a San Miguel in the Harrogate Arms pub on Friday, chatter angulfed social media about the star's visit.

Was he in Harrogate on tour?

Does the famous indie star who has a large following in the USA, have relatives in Yorkshire?

Singer Morrissey at the Harrogate Arms in Harrogate with Chris Russell, who runs Zombie Clothing in Knaresborough.
    Does he own a house in the Harrogate area?

    Was he promoting his forthcoming outdoor gig in Leeds?

    So far no solid answers have emerged to explain the visit by the controversial musician who has 13 solo studio albums, a string of number one records and an Ivor Nostello award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music to his name.

    The facts are:

    When a healthy-looking Morrissey posed for a photograph with one customer in the Harrogate Arms on Parliament Street - Chris Russell, who runs Zombie Clothing in Knaresborough - he was not on tour.His recent European tour, which included a London date, finished in late March.

    As far as we know, Morrissey has no relatives in Yorkshire though, as a Mancunian and public figure who has always guarded his privacy, especially after press attacks on his political views, he is unlikely to own up anyway.

    Morrissey is believed to maintain homes in Italy, Switzerland, and the UK.As for the Leeds concert, that happens this summer at Millennium Square on July 12.

