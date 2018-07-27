Incredible Harrogate music guru boosts celebrity's career

The former housing officer in Harrogate who became the’ secret music guru’ is no secret anymore - and he's chosen Brexit as the name of his record label!.

Former St John Fisher’s student Richard Jones has been busy since giving up his day job - and not all of it involves rubbing shoulders with urban dance music greats.



After directing a video in 2017 for former X Factor star Honey G, this one-man music industry has now:

Taken over management for Honey G’, organising TV appearances for the urban pop star including Al Murray s Christmas Special and ITV’s Good Morning Britain

Designed the Honey G clothing Line.

Marketed Honey G’s own brand of honey, which has already featured in The Sun.

Established a new record label, Brexit Recordz, which has released singles by the likes of Real Love, featuring Sharlette, and Stomp featuring Rosie Gaines, the Motown songstress and original member of Prince’s New Power Generation.



It’s been no overnight success for music manager Richard, however. Having lived in North London, Sheffield and Leeds while pursuing music as a hobby’ for nearly 20 years, he built up trusted contacts in the music industry slowly.



The breakthrough came when he discovered that for his One Dance hit, rap superstar Drake had sampled a remix of a record released originally on a label Richard had created in 2006 for his friend Errol Reid, the UK House and Garage DJ.



Known for his no-nonsense approach, Richard said: “I wouldn’t say I’m successful. I would say I’m out here to help people with independent music .

“As for Brexit Recordz. I decided to call my label that because it’s the only thing everyone talks about!”



