Horrible Histories - The Concert: Award winning BBC series set for theatrical tour in 2026 - dates and tickets
- Horrible Histories Live on Stage are hitting the road in early 2026.
- Their brand new show is set to celebrate two decades of performances, with what is set to be a very ‘unique’ theatrical experience.
- Here’s where the new show is touring in the new year and when you can get tickets to attend the events.
Horrible Histories Live on Stage celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and to commemorate two decades of theatrical fun are set for a brand new live show in 2026.
Set to tour the UK from January, this unique theatrical experience is penned by the original TV series' writers, Ben Ward and Claire Wetton, ensuring the authentic Horrible Histories humour and historical mayhem.
Guiding the show on stage will be none other than Richie Webb, the mastermind behind all the smash-hit songs from the television show, taking the lead as the Horrible Histories song master.
The concert plunges audiences into a hilarious predicament when William Shakespeare is tasked with creating the "greatest show on earth." A formidable challenge even for the Bard, things quickly spiral out of control with chaotic interference from monstrous monarchs like Henry VIII, Queen Victoria, and Boudica.
The antics escalate further with the appearance of Death, as historical figures Napoleon and Cleopatra also vie for power, alongside the ever-present Loo Man!
Promising an evening of sensational TV songs performed by a live band, the show will also feature special guest appearances from familiar faces like Charles II and Dick Turpin, not to mention a boisterous crew of Vikings.
Where is Horrible Histories - The Concert touring in 2026?
You can catch the all-new production in the new year when it tours the following locations on the following dates:
- January 23 2026: Hippodrome, Darlington
- January 24 2026: Hippodrome, Darlington
- January 30 2026: Beacon, Bristol
- January 31 2026: Beacon, Bristol
- February 1 2026: Millennium Centre, Cardiff
- February 6 2026: Opera House, Manchester
- February 7 2026: Opera House, Manchester
- February 13 2026: Empire, Liverpool
- February 14 2026: Empire, Liverpool
- February 17 2026: Royal Festival Hall, London
- February 20 2026: Alexandra, Birmingham
- February 21 2026: Alexandra, Birmingham
- February 27 2026: Milton Keynes Theatre
- February 28 2026: Milton Keynes Theatre
- March 1 2026: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- March 8 2026: City Hall, Sheffield
- March 13 2026: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
- March 14 2026: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
- March 15 2026: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
- March 20 2026: Theatre Royal, Glasgow
- March 21 2026: Theatre Royal, Glasgow
- March 29 2026: Concert Hall, Nottingham
- April 2 2026: Mayflower, Southampton
- April 3 2026: Mayflower, Southampton
- April 4 2026: Mayflower, Southampton
- April 6 2026: Barbican, York
- April 7 2026: Barbican, York
- April 9 2026: Concert Hall, Brighton
- April 10 2026: Concert Hall, Brighton
- April 17 2026: Empire, Sunderland
- April 18 2026: Empire, Sunderland
When can I get tickets to Horrible Histories - The Concert?
General ticket sales for Horrible Histories - The Concert will be available from 9am BST on July 9 2025 through both Birmingham Stage or Ticketmaster UK.
Will you be going to see the new production, or have you been to one of the live Horrible Histories show before? Let us know your thoughts on this recent tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.
