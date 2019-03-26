Hopping words fun with the Rhyming Rabbit

Families are invited to hop on down to RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate this Easter for a great garden adventure with The Rhyming Rabbit.

The RHS has teamed up with publisher Macmillan Children’s Books for an exciting programme of family fun during the Easter Holidays, based on The Rhyming Rabbit, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Lydia Monks.

Each day, families can enjoy The Rhyming Rabbit Hop About Trail which will take them around the garden and through a giant burrow, meeting the Rhyming Rabbit’s animal friends along the way, starting on Saturday March 30.

If a hop around the garden leaves children feeling inspired, they can enter a competition to draw their favourite characters or illustrate their own garden adventure, with entries judged by award-winning illustrator, Lydia Monks.

Youngsters can also nurture their imagination by creating their own Rhyming Rabbit-inspired verses to hang on a Rhyming Tree, enjoy storytelling and rhymes with the Garden Detectives, watch birds-of-prey demonstrations and enjoy Easter craft activities including the chance to make a rabbit hand puppet or sow-and-grow their own bunny tail plant to take home.

Over the Easter weekend, visitors can meet real life versions of some of the book’s best-loved animals.

Running at the same time over the Easter weekend visitors can meet the Easter Bunny himself and from March 30–April 29 families can also ‘guestimate’ the location of a giant golden carrot which has been buried in the garden, for a chance to win a giant £495 Bettys Easter Egg!

For more go to: www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr